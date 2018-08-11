Mac & cheese lovers rejoice! A cheesy, pasta-filled battle of the best is coming to San Antonio!

The Block SA, a gourmet food truck park in Northwest San Antonio, is hosting a mac & cheese throwdown Saturday, November 17.

According to the event page on Facebook, the event will host seven food trucks, all competing to be named the top mac and cheese maker in San Antonio.

The event is also reasonably priced with $20 getting you 'generous portion' tastings from all seven trucks and two mimosas.

The Block SA is located at 14530 Roadrunner Way near Six Flags Fiesta Texas.

The free-to-enter event begins at 1 p.m. and will run through 6 p.m. For more information, CLICK HERE.

© 2018 KENS