SAN ANTONIO — Not long ago, Fork and Garden catering was fully booked all the way through June. Now, all of that is gone.

"And when that happened, like all the other fantastic restaurants and all the other great caterers in town, we had to reevaluate what we were doing," says Iverson Brownell, the owner of Fork and Garden.

That reevaluation led to adaption. For Fork and Garden, it led to their new service called Food to You.

They now sell ready-to-prepare meals in a box with delivery or pickup options. The boxes come with the fresh produce needed for fine cuisine at home, along with recipes for the food items.

A display of the contents of a meal box from Fork and Garden.

Mat Gaskins

Iverson wanted to provide a convenient way to get fresh, quality food to customers who might not want to visit a grocery store right now. He's partnered with other local companies - Big State Produce, South Texas Cuisine and Special Leaf Tea - to supply everything needed for the boxes.

The boxes for the first week contain recipes for chicken stir fry with lime-scented rice and beef sliders with caramelized onions and baked potato sticks. Iverson says the specific meals will change week-to-week and will soon include additional options to customize the box.

While he and his staff long to return to the routine of their catering business, Iverson says adaption is what's important right now: "The business going from very and fully booked to nothing, it's hard. But at the same time, I think it's like anything. It's about how you articulate, how you move, how you grow, how you change and make the best of the situation. That's the only way to stay positive."