Not everyone thinks Blue Bell Ice Cream is the best in the country

The food magazine “Eat This, Not That!” lists the Texas company founded in Brenham in 1907, among nine ice cream brands that “use the lowest quality ingredients.”

SAN ANTONIO — Apparently, not everyone believes that Blue Bell Ice Cream is the best ice cream in the country. In fact, one food magazine, “Eat This, Not That!,” says the popular Texas treat is among the worst.

New York-based writer Steven John listed Blue Bell, which was founded in Brenham, Texas in 1907, among nine ice cream brands that “use the lowest quality ingredients.”

The article says, "Blue Bell Ice Cream has a popularity problem: according to a Mashed survey, a majority of people find it to be the worst store-bought ice cream. Maybe that's because they have a quality ingredient problem, too."

The writer criticized the company for using food thickening agents such as cellulose gum and vegetable gums in its Homemade Vanilla flavor. He also had a problem with the company’s use of food starch, artificial colors and other ingredients.

"How about just regular milk, cream, and sugar," said Steven John.

While he might say the tasty frozen treat is one of the worst, most Texans will say it's a taste of heaven on earth.

