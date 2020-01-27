SAN ANTONIO — The peak of flu season is here and it is keeping many students from attending classes. In the Ingram ISD, two schools had to close because of so many students coming down with the flu, and one school in the Halletsville ISD had to close too.



In the North East ISD, there are 70 schools with 64,000 students. In the even larger Northside ISD, there are 120 schools with 107,000 students. Combined that's 171,000 students, many of which are at risk of coming down with the flu every year.

"My youngest, he's always been sick, but yes, he's had it before," said Melissa Tamez, who has a 15-year-old in the Northside ISD. Her son recently got the flu. "He was probably home for about a week. At first, we thought it was a cold but then he was sick longer than he normally was," she told KENS 5.



"We have seen an uptick in students who have been coming in with a fever, students who we are having to send home because they have flu like symptoms, so it's definitely contributed to an increase in absences on some of our campuses," Barry Perez, the Executive Director of Communications for the Northside ISD, said.



The same goes for the North East ISD. Last week, approximately 100 students were out with the flu from Roan Forest and Encino Park elementary schools.

"Right now we are experiencing a lot of flu in one particular area," North East ISD spokesperson Aubrey Chancellor said. "It's no different from the rest of the city at this point and it's hitting us pretty hard as well."



If your child has flu-like symptoms, the CDC says get to the doctor as soon as possible and begin antiviral drugs immediately following the appointment. Also, try to keep the child in one room of the home and make one person in the home the main caregiver. Another tip is to use a fever-reducing medication until the infected person's temperature is below 100 degrees.



Both districts understand it can be hard to keep a child home because that often means a parent has to stay home too.

"Sometimes we find that it's hard to find childcare. Parents need to go to work. We totally understand that but you can't just give your child Tylenol and send them off," Chancellor said.

"If your child is not well, if your child is ill, keep them at home. Certainly if they have a fever keep them home until they are fever free or have been fever free for 24 hours before you send them back," Perez added.

The North East ISD also told us they've been bringing in disinfectant machines which spray sanitizer on surfaces. They did that last Saturday and have another scheduled for this week.