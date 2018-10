SAN ANTONIO — The numbers 3, 45, 49, 61, 69 and 9 have made a Floresville resident $5 million richer.

He or she purchased the winning Mega Millions quick pick ticket at the Big's Aztec Corner Store at 104 North St. Mary's Street in downtown San Antonio.

The winner has requested to remain anonymous.

For more information, click here.

© 2018 KENS