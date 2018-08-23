FLORESVILLE, Texas — Officials in Wilson County are asking for the public’s help in locating a man and a woman who allegedly left a Walmart without paying for a full cart of merchandise.

According to police, a white couple filled up a shopping cart and loaded it into a vehicle just before midnight on July 6. The estimated value of the property is between $100 and $750.

The man was wearing an Orange baseball cap with the Texas Longhorn logo in it and a button up shirt over a long sleeve shirt. He appears to have a beard and mustache and was wearing glasses. The woman appears to have a large tattoo on her right leg on the calf. She was wearing blue jean shorts and a black top.

Photo: Floresville Police Department

Photo: Floresville Police Department

Anyone with information can contact the Wilson County Crime Stoppers at 888-8089-7894 or the Floresville Police Department at 830-393-4055.

Photo: Floresville Police Department

Photo: Floresville Police Department

© 2018 KENS