Floresville police investigating shooting; earlier school lockdown lifted

KENS 5 is working to learn more. This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is received.

FLORESVILLE, Texas — Floresville High School was on lockdown as police investigated a shooting incident nearby, according to a tweet from Floresville ISD. The lockdown has since been lifted and dismissal operations resumed as usual, the district said.

Cecelia 'Cissy' Gonzalez-Dippel, the mayor of Floresville, said authorities are working on the incident, but other details were not given.

Chopper 5 showed law enforcement working at two different scenes in Floresville. One was near a Taco Bell in the downtown area, while another was in a neighborhood.

Texas DPS officials were expected to provide an update on the incident shortly.

UPDATE: Floresville ISD police officers took immediate steps to place Floresville High School in lockdown due to an incident that occurred near the campus this afternoon. Floresville Middle School and Floresville South Elementary were placed in secure status (1/2) https://t.co/z5dj0XSjPX — Floresville ISD (@FloresvilleISD) November 29, 2022