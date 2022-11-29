Floresville police investigating shooting; earlier school lockdown lifted

FLORESVILLE, Texas — Floresville High School was on lockdown as police investigated a shooting incident nearby, according to a tweet from Floresville ISD. The lockdown has since been lifted and dismissal operations resumed as usual, the district said.
Cecelia 'Cissy' Gonzalez-Dippel, the mayor of Floresville, said authorities are working on the incident, but other details were not given.
Chopper 5 showed law enforcement working at two different scenes in Floresville. One was near a Taco Bell in the downtown area, while another was in a neighborhood.
Texas DPS officials were expected to provide an update on the incident shortly.
