Floresville Police Department searching for missing 25-year-old woman last seen in June

FLORESVILLE, Texas — The Floresville Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 25-year-old woman.

Nicole Renee Gomez was last seen on June 26 at her Floresville home. Authorities said Gomez suffers from mental illnesses and is also diabetic.

Her family says she has not taken her medications and she normally doesn't leave for more than a couple hours when upset. Police said in the past, she has hitchhiked back and forth to San Antonio.

Gomez is 5'2" and weighs around 200 pounds. She has light brown hair.

If anyone has seen or heard from Gomez, please contact The Floresville Police Department/Sgt. George Ortiz at (830) 393-4055.