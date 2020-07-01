FLORESVILLE, Texas — A Floresville city councilman was killed in a car crash Monday afternoon.

Councilman Gerard Jimenez died in the two-car crash which happened west of Floresville just before 1 p.m.

Officials with the Department of Public Safety said Jimenez failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign at the intersection of Highway 97 and FM 1344. A Jeep struck his Mercedes.

The crash is under investigation. Floresville mayor Cissy Gonzalez-Dippel told KENS 5 his town is heartbroken.

"It took everybody by surprise - shock and surprise," Mayor Gonzalez-Dippel said. "So right now our hearts and prayers are with the Jimenez family.

The mayor says Councilman Jimenez was born and raised in Floresville and was well known throughout the community.

