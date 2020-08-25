x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

San Antonio's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | San Antonio, Texas | KENS5.com

Local News

Floresville closes City Hall 'as a precaution to COVID-19'

Customers are encouraged to conduct business online and utilize the dropbox.
Credit: City of Floresville

SAN ANTONIO — The City of Floresville took to Facebook to share the announcement that City Hall would be closed until further notice. 

The closure came about "as a precaution to COVID-19," the post states. 

Customers are encouraged to conduct business online and utilize the dropbox. 

The announcement comes after an employee with the city who "spends much time in the City Hall tested positive with COVID-10," Floresville Mayor, Cissy Gonzalez-Dipple explained in a separate statement to KENS 5. 

Updates will be posted on the city's website, which can be accessed here.
City of Floresville
As a precaution to COVID-19, the City of Floresville will be closing... City Hall to the public effective immediately until further notice. We encourage customers to conduct business online and the night drop box is also available. We will post any updates on our city website www.floresvilletx.gov or the City of Floresville Facebook page.
Facebook

  