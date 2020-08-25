Floresville closes City Hall 'as a precaution to COVID-19'

SAN ANTONIO — The City of Floresville took to Facebook to share the announcement that City Hall would be closed until further notice.
The closure came about "as a precaution to COVID-19," the post states.
Customers are encouraged to conduct business online and utilize the dropbox.
The announcement comes after an employee with the city who "spends much time in the City Hall tested positive with COVID-10," Floresville Mayor, Cissy Gonzalez-Dipple explained in a separate statement to KENS 5.
Updates will be posted on the city's website, which can be accessed here.