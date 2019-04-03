DEL RIO, Texas — Miguel Ortiz said he will never forget the night the floods hit Del Rio.

“We weren’t able to get out,” he said. “All you can hear are the screams of people asking for help, but it wasn’t there. It caught everybody by surprise,” he said.

In August 1998, Tropical Storm Charley stalled over Del Rio, hitting the town hard. Charley dumped 15 inches of rain in 12 hours.

“There were a lot of lives that were lost,” Ortiz said.

The family bought a FEMA trailer and rented a pad at the Villas Chacon subdivision off Highway 90. They’ve lived there for 20 years after being displaced by the floods, and they may be washed away again- this time by the Del Rio Housing Authority and the Val Verde Housing Corporation.

Residents said they received a notice posted on their doors last month, notifying them their leases wouldn’t be renewed.

“Where are we going to go? You know, this is home for us,” said Villa Chacon resident Francis Flores.

The neighbors filed a lawsuit against the Del Rio Housing Authority and the Val Verde Housing Corporation, accusing the entities of violating landlord obligations under the Texas Property Code.

Mick McKamie, an attorney representing the Del Rio Housing Authority, said the residents were given an option to move to another housing facility. He said they wouldn’t have to be on a wait list; since they are already in the system, they would be eligible for a transfer.

However, residents say it’s not that easy. Cleotilde Acevedo said she owns her trailer and moving would cost too much money that she doesn’t have.

Ortiz said he has the same financial burden.

“Those apartments, you pay $550 a month. These homes are ours,” he said.

Last week, a judge denied an injunction requesting that the non-renewal of the leases be terminated. But these survivors are still hopeful.

“I had a house on my own, but when that flood came down, a lot of lives were lost, and homes were lost,” Ortiz said.

“I've been here so many years now that I never thought it was possible,” he added.