A Flash Flood Warning has been lifted for areas west of San Antonio Saturday morning, including Uvalde and Knippa, Texas

NWS originally said the Warning would be in effect for west central Bandera County, southeastern Kinney County, Maverick County, northwestern Dimmit County, Uvalde County, western Zavala County and southeastern Real County until 12:30 p.m. Saturday. That was extended Saturday morning until 5 pm.

Periods of heavy rain will continue across portions of the Rio Grande Plains this morning. Road closures are possible, follow directions of local officials and do not attempt to cross flooded roadways! pic.twitter.com/Gjxde2eVQV — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) September 8, 2018

At 9:26 a.m., NWS said doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the area under the warning. Up to three inches of rain had already fallen as of 9:45 a.m. Flash flooding was also already occurring, according to social media posts on the Uvalde County Sheriff`s Office Facebook page.

UCSO reported several road closures in the area.

KENS 5 Meteorologist Jared Silverman said areas west of San Antonio could also see up to seven more inches of rain this weekend.

A Flash Flood Watch was issued for Bexar and numerous other South Texas counties in the Hill Country until 1 p.m. Sunday.

Most of the rain Saturday was expected west of Interstate 35.

A slow moving cold front entered the Rio Grande Plains and Hill Country early Saturday morning, bringing with it an additional chance for rain for all of South Central Texas into Sunday.

Storms were expected to move into the San Antonio area Sunday, dropping anywhere between one and three inches of rain.

The Watch specifically includes Bandera, Bexar, Blanco, Burnet, Comal, Dimmit, Edwards, Frio, Gillespie, Hays, Kendall, Kerr, Kinney, Llano, Maverick, Medina, Real, Travis, Uvalde, Val Verde, Williamson and Zavala counties.

© 2018 KENS