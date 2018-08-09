A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Bexar and numerous other South Texas counties in the Hill Country until 1 p.m. Sunday, as heavy rainfall and flooding is expected to enter the area in the overnight hours.

A slow moving cold front entered the Rio Grande Plains and Hill Country early Saturday morning, bringing with it an additional chance for rain for all of South Central Texas into Sunday.

Storms were expected to move into the San Antonio area between 2 and 4 a.m., dropping anywhere between one and three inches of rain.

The Watch specifically includes Bandera, Bexar, Blanco, Burnet, Comal, Dimmit, Edwards, Frio, Gillespie, Hays, Kendall, Kerr, Kinney, Llano, Maverick, Medina, Real, Travis, Uvalde, Val Verde, Williamson and Zavala counties.

As of 1:45 a.m., showers had already entered the Devine area and were moving northeast into Natalia. By 2:20, heavy rainfall was expected to be in the Castroville area, and continue to head north to Bexar County.

"These storms are producing brief gusty winds, lightning, and heavy downpours," said KENS 5 Meteorologist, Jared Silverman.

Jared said we could expect anywhere from one to three inches of rainfall in Bexar County Sunday, but because the area was already laden with rainwater after collecting about eight inches across the last few days, Jared said that chances for flash flooding and dangerous conditions were increased.

© 2018 KENS