Showers are tapering off in our area Sunday afternoon.

Sunday morning's showers brought over 9.5 inches of rain, putting September in the top 5 wettest Septembers ever recorded for San Antonio.

The Flash Flood Warning for Bexar County continues until 4:45 p.m. Sunday.

The Flash Flood Warning for Comal, Guadalupe, Hays and western Caldwell counties continues through 4:15 pm.

The Flash Flood Warning for northern Bandera and central Medina counties is in effect until 4 pm.

The warnings all overlap a Flash Flood Watch that was declared for Bexar and numerous other South Texas counties lasting until 7 p.m. Sunday, as heavy rainfall and flooding continue to fall throughout the region.

Additional warnings were in place for numerous counties in south-central Texas. UPDATED MAP

Check out some of the pictures and video shared by KENS 5 eyewitnesses across social media.

