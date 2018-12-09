SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio area could see flash flooding this weekend as a tropical disturbance heads toward Texas from the Gulf of Mexico.

KENS 5 Meteorologist Paul Mireles says the tropical system should make landfall somewhere between Corpus Christi and Brownsville on Friday.

The National Weather Service announced Thursday that a Flash Flood Watch in effect for Bexar County from the morning of Friday, September 14 through Saturday evening, September 16.

According to the NWS, there's now a 60 percent chance for the disturbance in the Gulf to develop into a tropical cyclone affecting our area this Friday through Sunday. That means there will be periods of heavy rain and potential flooding across South Texas.

There is still a 60% chance of a tropical depression forming in the Gulf of Mexico before the disturbance moves onshore. Regardless, heavy rain will be possible. pic.twitter.com/bJum7eGGGr — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) September 13, 2018

The main areas to watch are near and south of I-10 and near and west of I-37. Those areas could see isolated totals of about 8 inches of rain.

The city of San Marcos has already declared a flood watch effective Friday and Saturday with the expectation of heavy rain in the area.

Because many areas are already saturated, as little as 1 inch of quick rain could cause flash flooding in some areas.

The main threat for the heaviest rain is expected to be Friday and Saturday.

With flash flooding of low water crossings and urban areas possible, NWS reminds motorists of the importance of 'turn around, don't drown.'

© 2018 KENS