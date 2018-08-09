The National Weather Service said a Flash Flood Warning went into effect for areas west of San Antonio, including Camp Wood, Leakey and Utopia, Texas.

NWS said the Warning would be in effect for west central Bandera County, northern Uvalde County, south central Edwards County and southern Real County until 9:45 a.m. Saturday.

At 6:40 a.m., NWS said doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the area under the warning. Up to two inches of rain have already fallen. Flash flooding was also expected early Saturday morning.

KENS 5 Meteorologist Jared Silverman said areas west of San Antonio could also see up to seven more inches of rain this weekend.

A Flash Flood Watch was also issued for Bexar and numerous other South Texas counties in the Hill Country until 9 a.m. Sunday.

Most of the rain Saturday was expected west of Interstate 35.

Storms were expected to move into the San Antonio area Sunday, dropping anywhere between one and three inches of rain.

The Watch specifically includes Bandera, Bexar, Blanco, Burnet, Comal, Dimmit, Edwards, Frio, Gillespie, Hays, Kendall, Kerr, Kinney, Llano, Maverick, Medina, Real, Travis, Uvalde, Val Verde, Williamson and Zavala counties.

