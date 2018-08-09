A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Bexar and Western Comal Counties until 7:45 a.m. Sunday.

The warning comes after a Flash Flood Watch was extended for Bexar and numerous other South Texas counties until 7 p.m. Sunday, as heavy rainfall and flooding is possible throughout the region.

A slow moving cold front entered the Rio Grande Plains and Hill Country early Saturday morning, bringing with it an additional chance for rain for all of South Central Texas into Sunday.

Storms that moved into the San Antonio area around 3 a.m. intensified by 4:45 a.m. Sunday morning, forcing the warning from the National Weather Service. Those showers are expected to drop anywhere from one to three inches of rain.

The Watch specifically includes Bandera, Bexar, Blanco, Comal, Dimmit, Frio, Hays, Kendall, Kinney, Maverick, Medina, Real, Travis, Uvalde, Williamson and Zavala counties.

As of 3:45 a.m., showers, including some heavier downpours, were working through the area, but a Flash Flood Warning had not yet gone into effect.

"These storms are producing brief gusty winds, lightning, and heavy downpours," said KENS 5 Meteorologist, Jared Silverman.

Jared said we could expect anywhere from one to three inches of rainfall in Bexar County Sunday, but because the area was already laden with rainwater after collecting about eight inches across the last few days, Jared said that chances for flash flooding and dangerous conditions were increased.

