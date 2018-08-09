A Flash Flood Warning is in effect originally declared through 7:45 a.m. for Bexar County has been extended until 10:45 a.m. Sunday.

In addition, a Flash Flood Warning has been extended until 10:15 am for Comal, Guadalupe, Hays and western Caldwell counties.

The warnings came after a Flash Flood Watch was declared for Bexar and numerous other South Texas counties until 7 p.m. Sunday, as heavy rainfall and flooding was expected throughout the region.

Additional warnings were in place for numerous counties in south-central Texas. UPDATED MAP

Meteorologist Paul Mireles tells us what to expect:

A slow-moving cold front entered the Rio Grande Plains and Hill Country early Saturday morning, bringing with it the potential for heavy rainfal for all of South Central Texas into midday Sunday.

Storms that moved into the San Antonio area around 3 a.m. intensified by 4:45 a.m. Sunday morning, forcing the warnings from the National Weather Service. Those showers were expected to drop anywhere from one to three inches of rain.

The overall watch specifically includes Bandera, Bexar, Blanco, Comal, Dimmit, Frio, Hays, Kendall, Kinney, Maverick, Medina, Real, Travis, Uvalde, Williamson and Zavala counties.

As of 3:45 a.m., showers, including some heavier downpours, were working through the area, but a Flash Flood Warning had not yet gone into effect.

"These storms are producing brief gusty winds, lightning, and heavy downpours," KENS 5 meteorologist Jared Silverman said.

Jared said we could expect anywhere from one to three inches of rainfall in Bexar County on Sunday, but because the area was already laden with rainwater after collecting about eight inches across the last few days, Jared said that chances for flash flooding and dangerous conditions were increased.

© 2018 KENS