Flames spread to multiple floors in building fire near downtown

Fire crews were called out to the 500 block of North San Marcos just after 2 a.m. They found flames coming from the third floor.

SAN ANTONIO — A large trash fire sparked a fire at a building near downtown San Antonio early Wednesday morning.

Fire crews were called out to the 500 block of North San Marcos just after 2 a.m. They found flames coming from the third floor when they arrived.

Crews say the fire spread, igniting other trash on the second floor. Firefighters had to get in to fight the fire through the roof. Once inside, a ladder truck fed in a water line through a window. Crews also had to break the window to get the line through. They were eventually able to put the fire out.

No one was hurt.

Fire officials believe the items that were burning were brought in by people experiencing homelessness who are staying in the building.