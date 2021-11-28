Flames at west-side home cause roof to collapse, nearby vehicle to catch on fire

It's unclear if anyone was inside at the time of the fire and the cause of it has not been reported.

SAN ANTONIO — A fire destroyed a home on the city's west side Sunday morning, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The incident happened just before 4 a.m. in the 500 block of Erline Avenue near West Commerce Street.

When fire crews arrived, they saw heavy flames coming from the home and surrounding structures on the property. Some parts of the roof collapsed and at least one vehicle caught fire, authorities said.

After one hour of crews working to extinguish the flames, they were able to get most of it under control. But, they were still working to get the "hot spots" and "flare ups" contained, SAFD said.

The home is a complete loss. But, no injuries were reported. It's unclear if anyone was inside at the time of the fire and the cause of it has not been reported.