Five years after her shooting death, the family of an east side woman give back in her memory

SAN ANTONIO — This week marks five years since the shooting death of an east side woman.

Grace Seward was just 24-years-old when someone fired at her and a friend outside of their home on Gorman Street. Seward died while her friend Danish Walker survived what police called an 'ambush attack'.

The parents of both victims, and police still don't know who shot at their daughters the night of July 15, 2018. As the families wait for answers, they are honoring Seward's memory by helping others.

Their organization The Grace Seward Foundation give back to causes she cared about: the city's youth.