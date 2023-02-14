Five people, two pets displaced from their mobile home following fire

Officials say the occupants heard a pop then immediately saw smoke, so they evacuated the home.

SAN ANTONIO — Five people and two pets were displaced from their mobile home early Tuesday after a fire broke out.

Firefighters responded to a reports of a fire around 2:41 a.m. at the 12800 block of Applewhite Rd on the southwest side of town.

When they arrived at the location, they were met with heavy flames showing from the backside of the mobile home.

The Batallion Chief says they are not sure how it started but confirms that investigators will be looking into it.

A total of five people and two pets were displaced, but thankfully, no injuries were reported.

Officials say the occupants heard a pop then saw smoke, which is when they all evacuated and called 9-1-1.

No word on the monetary damages caused by the fire.

