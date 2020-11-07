Five people sent to the hospital following high-speed crash

Police suspect that alcohol may have been a factor in the incident.

SAN ANTONIO — A family of four and a separate person were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning following a high-speed crash.

Officers were called out to the intersection of 1604 and Jett Road for a crash around 12:30 a.m.

At the scene, officers found two vehicles with patients pinned in both.

A corporal at the scene said that the white vehicle passed a stop sign on Jett and slammed into a sedan with a family of four inside. The family's sedan was then forced into a nearby field.

Firefighters had to cut the family, two children and two adults, out of their sedan. All four were taken to area hospitals in serious condition. One of the children was airlifted in critical condition and the other was taken by EMS.

The white vehicle had one occupant and she was transported in stable condition.

The intersection was shut down for several hours as police continued to investigate.