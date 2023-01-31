Five people displaced from home after fire destroys second floor

There is no word on how the fire began, but investigators will be looking into it.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A fire on the eastside has displaced five people from their home Tuesday.

Firefighters responded to reports of a fire on the 200 block of Dillworth Street just after 1 a.m.

The batallion chief said when they arrived, they were met with flames on the second floor of the home.

Officials say that there is no word at this point about how the fire started, but said investigators will be looking into what started it.

The second floor and the attic were both heavily damaged by the fire, causing the family of five to be displaced.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

No word on the estimated damages caused by the fire.

This is a developing story.

MORE LOCAL STORIES:

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.