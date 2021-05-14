Sixth Orange Grove High School student arrested on felony charges for hazing incident

The Orange Grove Police Department said they obtained video evidence of the incident.

ORANGE GROVE, Texas — The Orange Grove Police Department said they have video evidence of a hazing incident that happened at Orange Grove High School on Thursday, April 29.

Five students were arrested since and now the sixth suspect has turned himself over to authorities Tuesday.

17-year old Luke Inglis surrendered to authorities Saturday. Inglis, along with 17-year old Jordan Garcia and four other teenagers are facing unlawful restraint charges, which is a felony.

The names of the other four male suspects in this case will not be released due to their age. Inglis and Garcia were taken to the Jim Wells County jail. The other four teens were transported to a juvenile facility.

OGPD officials said they were contacted by school administrators on Monday, May 3 about the hazing incident. Video footage of the hazing incident was given to police, which they said shows several minor students hazing another student.

While the department was investigating, the victim made a formal complaint about the incident, officials said. The student was referred to the Child Advocacy Center to be interviewed.

The OGPD contacted the Texas Rangers and Jim Wells County Sheriff's Department about what they saw on the video. Charges were then filed against six students.

The Orange Grove Police Department said any bullying or hazing should be reported to police.

