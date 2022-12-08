Five men in custody after attempting to steal an ATM

Police said that this is the second time a group of men from Houston have attempted this very same thing, but also failed.

SAN ANTONIO — Five men are in custody after police say they tried to steal an ATM on the northside of town early Friday morning.

It happened on the 5200 block of Blanco Rd. near Jackson Keller Rd around 4:30 a.m.

An officer was passing the free standing ATM when he noticed a group of guys trying to pull the cash machine off its base using a chain.

When the suspects noticed the officer, they took off, then abandoned their vehicle in a nearby apartment complex.

All five men, who police say were from Houston, were taken into custody.

A sergeant on the scene said this is the second time a group of men from Houston have attempted this very same thing, but also failed.

No charges for the suspects were clear at the time of the briefing and no injuries were reported.

