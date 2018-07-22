SAN ANTONIO — Police say five people were injured in an accident involving three cars Saturday night.

It happened at Huebner and Eckhert on the northwest side of town around 11:15 p.m. Police say a Dodge Challenger T-boned an SUV. Police say another vehicle hit the SUV. That other vehicle left the scene without stopping.

Five people were taken to University Hospital. One person was in critical condition and the others were in serious condition.

Police are still investigating the accident.

