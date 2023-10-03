Five free things to do with the kids on spring break

With the cost of so many things going up, we found some great places to take the family that are completely free.

SAN ANTONIO — With Spring Break upon us, that means finding family activities while the kids are out of school.

Take a look at the five free things to do with the kids this spring break.

Pearsall Park

There are so many things to do at Pearsall Park! This San Antonio treasure is tucked away on the southwest side and offers a massive playscape, hiking trails, a skate park and a dog park.

It also has a "Fitness Challenge Zone" offering lots of ways to get in shape for summer. You could also spend a whole day on the disc golf course alone. It's completely free, just bring your own frisbee!

Pearsall Park is open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. and is located at 4838 Old Pearsall Road.

Witte Museum

Roar into spring break with a trip to the iconic Witte Museum. Every Tuesday, the museum offers free admission from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

As a special treat, the museum has an exhibit called "Toys: The way we play" featuring toys different time periods. Parents can connect with their kids by showing off toys from their own childhood. The exhibit runs through

The Witte Museum is located at 3801 Broadway.

And it's just one of several museums in the San Antonio area offering a free day during the week. Click here for a full list of museum free days.

Japanese Tea Garden

The Japanese Tea Garden is a beautiful oasis in the middle of busy central San Antonio. It was originally a rock quarry that was turned into a garden. It was closed for extensive restoration and reopened in 2008.

From the koi pond to the waterfall and the spectacular pagoda, this garden offers plenty of opportunity for family memories and gorgeous photos.

It is located at 3853 North Saint Mary's Street and is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Woodlawn Lake Park

It is worth a trip to the west side of San Antonio for local favorite, Woodlawn Lake Park. It is surround by a lakeside walking and biking trail offering beautiful views of the lake and the city skyline.

There is something for everyone at this park, which also had a large playground and completely free tennis courts. For older kids and teenagers, the docks are the perfect place for stunning photos for social media.

Woodlawn Lake Park is located at 1103 Cincinnati Avenue and is open from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Mission Reach of the San Antonio River

Connect with nature at the Mission Reach of the San Antonio River. It's away from the crowds of the main downtown section of the River Walk and features over 16 miles of hiking trails. There are multiple parks and points of entry on the trail. Hiking is free but for an extra cost, you can rent kayaks to paddle the more than eight miles of paddling trails.

Add in some history whlie the kids are out of school with a trip to the Historic Missions, some of which connect to the Mission Reach trails.

We checked out Mission Concepcion, which is in the area of Concepcion Park along the Mission Reach. That's located at 807 Mission Road and is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.