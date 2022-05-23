Five in custody after driver crashes into Boerne police car following burglaries, authorities say

The incident happened early Monday morning in the Woods of Frederick Creek subdivision.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BOERNE, Texas — Multiple vehicle burglaries took place in Boerne, and one of the suspects crashed a vehicle into a police unit, the Boerne Police Department said.

The incident happened early Monday morning in the Woods of Frederick Creek subdivision.

Police posted on Facebook that they were investigating the burglaries in the neighborhood. Authorities were able to take three people into custody after one of the suspects crashed into the police unit.

Two people initially got away. But, police said at 7:36 a.m., they were taken into custody.

Police shared a photo of the crash: