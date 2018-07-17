Three cases of West Nile disease have been confirmed by local health departments in Austin, Dallas and Galveston, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The three cases are the first ones of the year. People can become infected by West Nile virus through mosquito bites. Last year, there were 135 reported cases of the virus, resulting in six deaths. There have been more than 167 deaths in Texas over the last ten years.

Here are some tips to prevent mosquito bites and reduce mosquito populations:

• Regularly apply EPA-registered insect repellent while outdoors.

• Dump out all standing water inside and outside homes and businesses so mosquitoes can’t lay eggs.

• Use air conditioning or make sure window and door screens are in good repair to keep mosquitoes out.

• Cover up with long sleeves and long pants to help prevent bites.

