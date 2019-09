SAN ANTONIO — An elderly man was rescued from high waters Wednesday afternoon on the city's northwest side.

The incident happened just before 4 p.m. in the 300 block of Spencer Lane.

According to EMS, the man has swept away and ended up downstream near Woodlawn and Gardenia.

SAFD was able to safely get the man out of the water. He was sent to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

