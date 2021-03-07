First responders hurry to save women from potentially serious injury

“If they hadn’t come by, I might have been dead."

SAN ANTONIO — The intersection at Austin Highway and Eisenhower Road on the northeast side of town gets busy on the weekends.

Molly Wright says last Saturday, at around noon, she was riding her electric bike in the area when it lost power.

“I realized it was low on energy, but I thought I had enough to make the trip,” Wright said.

She says it caused her to lose control, hit a curb and fly off of her bike. When she hit the sidewalk, the force knocked her unconscious.

“Next thing I remember, the firemen from the Austin Highway fire station were standing around me. I didn’t even see them approach me,” Wright said.

She says she woke up to local firefighter trying to render her aid.

“They were the ones who helped send me to SAMMC,” Wright said.

She walked away with two black eyes, a few staples, and some cuts and bruises. But she says if it weren’t for the quick actions of the Austin Highway firefighters, her injuries could’ve been worse.

“If they hadn’t come by, I might have been dead,” Wright said.

Now she’s thanking those first responders who she says were her heroes that day.