SAN ANTONIO — SeaWorld is honoring first responders with complimentary beer during the first two weekends of September for the park's first annual Bier Fest.

From September 1 through September 16, first responders can get one free 12-ounce beer on weekend days.

Bier Fest showcases more than 100 beers from around the world. Local beers will also be on the lineup.

First responders will need to check in at the Ports of Call kiosk near the Journey to Atlantis ride to get their wristband.

