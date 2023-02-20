First-of-its-kind mobile changing unit revealed at the rodeo

Disabilitysa says it is the first ever in the U.S.

Example video title will go here for this video

One out of seven people in Bexar County has a family member with a disability. These families know that large events like the rodeo can be a huge challenge. But one organization just made it a whole lot easier.

It is the first-of-its-kind mobile changing unit which will help keep families of those with disabilities together allowing them to enjoy large events like the rodeo here in a hygienic and dignified way.

Mason, 10, was born with several medical diagnoses and requires 24-hour care. He's also the son of the founder of ChangingSA, Traci Lewand. As he got older, attending events like the rodeo became much more difficult. Lewand told us, "He weighed way too much to be changed on the roof and changing table and was far too long the length of the changing table so we could no longer safely do that."

His mother says Mason inspired the creation of part of this groundbreaking unit.

"This universal changing table ChangingSA was born out of the inspiration for my son and individuals who are living in our community just like him who could diaper and toilet with privacy and dignity at all the places that we know and love," Lewand said.

Inside the unit an accessible toilet, a universal changing table which can host up to a 400 pound person, a hoyer lift to help transfer a person from a wheelchair onto the changing table, a shower, a sink, and even outlets for power, which comes in handy for those with electric wheelchairs.

Lewand says it is a game changer for families like theirs who just want to attend events together. "So all of those things making it inclusive and accessible for everyone in our community who has disabilities," she said.

DisabilitySA says this mobile changing unit will be at other large events across the City. The next one, of course, being Fiesta.