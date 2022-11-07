First lady Dr. Jill Biden visiting San Antonio Monday

Dr. Biden will speak at the 2022 Unidos US Annual Conference, titled "Siempre Adelante: Our Quest for Equity."

SAN ANTONIO — The first lady of the United States is getting ready to visit San Antonio Monday afternoon.

Dr. Jill Biden is the featured speaker at the Unidos U.S. 2022 Annual Conference, called Siempre Adelante: Our Quest for Equity.

Dr. Biden is expected to take the stage at around 1 p.m. for her speech at the conference. Then at 2 p.m., she will be attending a Democratic National Committee finance event.

For the first time in three years, the Unidosus Annual Conference will be held in-person.

The event is the largest gathering of Latino advocates, community and businesses. They talk about the issues that are affecting the more than 62 million Latinos across the country.

During the conference today, Unido U.S. will release a report called Latino student success: advancing us educational progress for all.

It explores the progress of Latino students over several decades and the impact the pandemic had on education.

Biden had been a school teacher for thirty years before becoming a professor at a Virginia community college.

Dr. Jill Biden’s most recent visit to our area happened after the tragic mass shooting in Uvalde.