SAN ANTONIO — The first 12 job openings have been posted for the San Antonio area's IKEA location opening in Live Oak next summer.

Positions range from store administrators, risk and compliance, to food service, and store maintenance workers.

Several positions require just one year of work experience and a high school diploma.

To see the full list of open positions, click here.

Live Oak City officials say the new store will bring nearly 2.3 million people through Live Oak each year.

The store is expected to open in summer 2019.

