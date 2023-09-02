First female president at Trinity University set to be inaugurated

With several academic accolades under her belt, Vanessa Beasley will be making history at Trinity University as their first female president.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — History is being made at Trinity University as they are set to inaugurate their first female president in the school's 153-year history, according to a release from the university.

Vanessa B. Beasley, Ph.D. will be inaugurated as the school's 20th president and first female president on Saturday in the Laurie Auditorium at 10:30 a.m., the release says.

The school said Beasley previously served as the vice provost for academic affairs, their dean of residential faculty and was an associate professor at Vanderbilt University.

“I told everyone I wanted to get to know the community before making any big decisions, and I have felt so welcomed by the community, and I really feel like I have found my people,” said Beasley when asked about her vision as president. “We are interested in our students succeeding and the roles that our students will take as leaders in the world.”