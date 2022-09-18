x
Local

First day of NAS Oceana Air Show draws large crowd after two year hiatus

The show continues on Sunday. Catch the Blue Angels at 3:00 p.m.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The annual NAS Oceana Air Show returned to Hampton Roads this weekend.

Touting the theme, 'Back to the Beach,' large crowds traveled to Virginia Beach to see the U.S. Navy Leap Frogs, the F-16 Fighting Falcon Demo and, of course, the Blue Angels. 

The Navy estimates 150,000 people per day will attend the event.

"I'm an air show nut," said George Liverwood.

He came all the way from Pennsylvania to catch the show.

"We just love the sound of jets, we love the airplanes, the history of our country," Liverwood said.

After the pandemic placed the event on hold for two years, Scott Deyo is back with his family.

"We've been doing this every year for 10 years," he said. "We're excited to be back."

2nd Lieutenant Alexandria Brun said her team has quite the show in store.

"It is violent, aggressive," she said, talking about the Viper Demo team.

The pilot, with a call sign 'Rebel,' flies an F-16 and shows off what the jet can do.

"She's gonna be pushing our jet to its limitations, so you're really gonna see the combat capabilities of the F-16," said Brun. 

One thing everyone is excited to see?

The Blue Angels.

They take to the sky at 3:00 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday. 

The show continues Sunday at NAS Oceana. Gates open at 8:00 a.m. and the show starts at 10:00 a.m.

