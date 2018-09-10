The National Weather Service has issued an Airport Weather warning until 2pm for continuous lightning near the San Antonio Airport, which could affect travel plans for many San Antonians.

Storm cells are traveling east through San Antonio, bringing heavy rain to Bexar County and surrounding areas.

Heavy rainfall and gusty winds pounded areas west of San Antonio at 11 a.m., placing Bandera, Kerr, Kinney, Real, and Uvalde Counties under a Flash Flood Watch until 3 p.m.

Kerr and Uvalde Counties were under a Tornado Warning Tuesday morning, but NWS says those have expired.

KENS 5 Meteorologist Bill Taylor says that areas in central San Antonio could see some pea-sized hail as storms move through the area.

And although no flood advisories have been issued for Bexar County, Bill says that San Antonio could see some "ponding" in areas.

According to the National Weather Service, there is a 60% chance that Bexar County and numerous other South Texas Counties would be placed under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch by early to mid-afternoon.

