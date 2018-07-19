SAN ANTONIO — Monday's high temperature of 105 degrees broke records, highlighting the importance of staying cool during a heat wave.

Excessive Heat Warnings & Heat Advisories cover the entirety of south central Texas through 7 pm today. Record highs will be broken pretty much everywhere as highs range from 102 to 110. The good news? Today will be the worst of the heat as temperatures decrease tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/1DSaPYgxD4 — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) July 23, 2018

NWS also said the heat is expected to peak Monday. The Heat Advisory is expected to be in effect for the San Antonio area until 7 p.m. Monday. After that, NWS says the temperature will decrease for the rest of the week.

Triple digits will persist through the entire extended forecast, so we can officially call this upcoming week a heat wave.

Make sure to limit outdoor activities, but if you must be outside, drink plenty of water, wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothes and limit alcohol and caffeine.

VIA also provides cooling buses stationed at several transit centers during times of extreme heat. The City of San Antonio has opened cooling centers to assist those without adequate or air-conditioned shelter.

A map of the city’s cooling center locations can be found on VIAinfo.net and the city’s website. Riders can get help planning their trip to the cooling centers with VIA’s online trip planner or by calling (210) 362-2020. Regular fares will apply.

