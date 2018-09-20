SAN ANTONIO — A Flash Flood Warning remains in effect for eastern Bexar County and portions of Medina and Bandera counties.

A Flash Flood Watch also is in place for much of the Hill Country northwest of San Antonio.

A large line of storms formed across the Hill Country late Friday night and swept eastward across the San Antonio area as the overnight hours headed toward Saturday morning.

Parts of the Hill Country already had received heavy rain throughout Friday evening.

The San Antonio area can expect rainfall to continue off and on over the next few days into the new week.

South-central Texas was expected to see 2 to 4 inches of rain through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service, with the biggest threat for flooding Friday night and Saturday.

