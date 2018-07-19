SAN ANTONIO — If you think it is hot now, just wait until the weekend. A ridge of high pressure is building into South Texas from the west. The result will be sunny skies through the weekend and rising high temperatures that will likely tie or break a few records.

A Heat Advisory went into effect from 1-7 p.m. Friday for dangerous heat index values between 105-110 degrees. Our forecast high for Friday in San Antonio will be near 101 degrees, which would tie a record high. Going forward in the 7-day forecast, we'll just get hotter with forecast highs on Saturday at 102, Sunday 103 and Monday 105 degrees is expected.

The heat continues today with highs in the 100-106 degree range. Excessive Heat Warnings & Heat Advisories are in effect for much of the area. The hottest days are expected to be Sun-Mon. Use extreme caution when outside today and through the weekend. pic.twitter.com/bhGAYKByYe — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) July 20, 2018

All of these would be new record highs, KENS 5 Meteorologist Jared Silverman said. Our hottest day so far this summer was 102 on July 1. More African dust will be around the next few days too, however, Jared said it shouldn't be too bad.

The National Weather Service also advises to use "extreme caution" when going outside Friday and throughout the weekend.

Triple digits will persist through the entire extended forecast, so we can officially call this upcoming week a heat wave.

A few heat safety tips for you...Please be safe if you're working outside this afternoon...Take a break...and hydrate. #kens5eyewitness #weather #FridayFeeling pic.twitter.com/sqlw6AW60b — Jared Silverman (@JaredKENS5) July 20, 2018

Make sure to limit outdoor activities, but if you must be outside, drink plenty of water, wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothes and limit alcohol and caffeine.

