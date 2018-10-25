It's going to be a wide range of temperatures on Sunday as we'll be in the low 60s in the early morning and we'll make our way all the way up into the low 80s on Sunday.

And the dry air is going to make things feel gorgeous. "Chamber of commerce-type weather" as KENS 5 meteorologist Jared Silverman called it.

We're warmer than we should be for this time of year but the dry air is still allowing us to feel really nice outside.

And what looked like surefire rain on Wednesday for Halloween night, those chances are starting to dwindle, and we might end up not getting any rain at all, keeping thing clear and dry on the holiday.

Stay tuned to KENS 5 and KENS5.com as we get closer to get more updates on whether you'll be able to trick-or-treat on Halloween.

