A Flood Advisory was in effect Tuesday for portions of Bexar County as areas to the west continued to battle severe flooding.

The advisory was due to expire at 3:45, and was activated by the national weather service to account for minor flooding in poor drainage areas.

Some of the areas of concern were San Antonio, Schertz, Universal City, Live Oak, Selma, San Antonio Int Airport, Stinson Municipal Airport, Randolph AFB, Leon Valley, Helotes, Kirby, Alamo Heights, Windcrest, Terrell Hills, Shavano Park, Hollywood Park, Cross Mountain, Lytle, Olmos Park and Somerset.

Storm cells were slowly traveling east through San Antonio at 2:45 p.m., bringing heavy rain to Bexar County and surrounding areas.

KENS 5 Meteorologist Bill Taylor says that areas in central San Antonio could see some pea-sized hail as storms move through the area.

And although no flood advisories have been issued for Bexar County, Bill says that San Antonio could see some "ponding" in areas.

According to the National Weather Service, there is a 60% chance that Bexar County and numerous other South Texas Counties would be placed under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch by early to mid-afternoon.

Heavy rainfall and gusty winds that pounded areas to the west of San Antonio Sunday through Tuesday, placed Bandera, Kerr, Kinney, Real, and Uvalde Counties under a Flash Flood Watch until 3 p.m.

Four people remained missing in Junction, Texas, all thought to be lost or stranded in floodwaters. KENS 5 Reporter Sue Calberg was in Junction Tuesday to gather details on that search. Click here for that report.

Kerr and Uvalde Counties were under a Tornado Warning Tuesday morning, but NWS expired both of those alerts by 10:20 a.m.

© 2018 KENS