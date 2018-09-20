SAN ANTONIO — A Flash Flood Watch is in place for much of the Hill Country northwest of San Antonio, and heavy rain is expected to sweep through the area late Friday night into Saturday morning.

The San Antonio area can expect rainfall to continue off and on over the next few days into the new week.

South-central Texas could see 2 to 4 inches of rain through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service, with the biggest threat for flooding Friday night and Saturday.

