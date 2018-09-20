SAN ANTONIO — A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for western Bexar County and portions of Medina and Bandera counties.

A Flash Flood Watch also is in place for much of the Hill Country northwest of San Antonio.

A large line of storms formed across the Hill Country late Friday night and was sweeping eastward across the San Antonio area as the overnight hours continued.

Parts of the Hill Country already had received heavy rain throughout Friday evening.

The San Antonio area can expect rainfall to continue off and on over the next few days into the new week.

South-central Texas could see 2 to 4 inches of rain through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service, with the biggest threat for flooding Friday night and Saturday.

To see the live KENS 5 Weather Radars, click here.

