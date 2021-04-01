Fireworks seriously injure teens on east side following street racing

Police said the teens were part of a group of street racers who were "doing donuts" and shooting fireworks.

SAN ANTONIO — NOTE: The following information may be disturbing for some viewers.

Two teenage boys were seriously injured by fireworks on the city's east side, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday at the Eisenhauer Marketplace.

Police said the teens were part of a group of street racers who were "doing donuts" and shooting fireworks.

A mortar reportedly blew up in one of the boy's hands and the other lost his fingers, and possibly his eyesight, authorities said.

Both of the teenagers were taken to Brooke Army Medical Center. No arrests were reported.