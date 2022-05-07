Fireworks possibly to blame for two house fires on northwest side

SAFD Chief Hood said firefighters obtained doorbell video of fireworks going off before house fires

SAN ANTONIO — Fourth of July celebrations could be the reason why two homes burned overnight on the city's northwest side.

Around 11:30pm, the San Antonio Fire Department responded to two homes engulfed in heavy flames on Wildstone Place. SAFD Chief Charles Hood said fireworks were popping off in the area, and continuing to do so, as fire crews arrived.

Initially, firefighters feared up to four houses on fire but were able to contain the flames to two. Hood said both homes suffered heavy damage from water and flames. No injuries were reported.

Hood said fireworks may be to blame but said the cause remains under investigation.

"We do have ring doorbell [video] from some of the residents with fireworks going off in the street prior to the call coming in," he said.

KENS 5 was able to obtain cell phone video from a neighbor.

NEW: Cell phone video shows how heavy the fire at Wildstone Place was overnight. Two homes on the street are destroyed. SAFD say fireworks may be the cause but it's under investigation. @KENS5 pic.twitter.com/cz6ZTc7swu — Sarah Duran (@_SarahDuran) July 5, 2022

On Tuesday, firefighters returned periodically to check for hot spots. As they walked the properties, neighbors drove by to see the damage.

Amarachi Ogwu-Chinuwa stopped by to lend her neighbors a hand.

"A good neighbor that's what we do. We come together and help each other," said Ogwu-Chinuwa.

A family member did stop by later to survey the destruction. Off camera he told KENS 5 the fire sparked by fireworks from the red brick house next door.

He said the flames quickly spread to the left burning his uncle's house from the attic down. He says five people were inside but made it out.

The family now has a Go Fund Me.

As firefighters work to determine a cause, popping fireworks in San Antonio city limits is illegal and violators could face a fine up to $2,000.