From Woodlawn Lake to Landa Park in New Braunfels, there are plenty of options for those wanting to watch a professional fireworks show for Independence Day.

But for those wanting to host a firework event, there are some things to remember.

At Alamo Fireworks, a company spokesman said they want to keep their customers safe and coming back for more, so Tuesday, they staged a safety demonstration.

>>> RELATED: List of Fourth of July celebrations and fireworks shows around S.A.

“Some of the top three tips we share with our consumers is to always follow the directions that are on your fireworks," Celina Montoya, with Alamo Fireworks, said. "Only light one at a time, and always have water and adult supervision while you’re conducting your fireworks."

“Every year, every season we see houses catch fire and burn down or injuries from improperly discarded fireworks," Nathan Mendenhall, the Chief Inspector with the Bexar County Fire Marshal’s office said. "The best thing to do is get a bucket and soak those in water to make sure those fireworks have no embers left in them. And then just leave them out. And the next day or the next morning, you know, throw them away.”

Montoya said firework users should cut their grass short, hose down the area in advance and, if possible, put down a sheet of plywood and wet it so there will be a stable base that will not catch fire.

Mendenhall said state law prohibits fireworks within 600 feet of churches, hospitals, asylums, licensed childcare centers and schools.

It is also illegal to shoot fireworks from or at a moving vehicle. Because conditions have been hot and dry, Mendenhall said being extremely cautious this year is more important than ever.

Mendenhall also commended retailers for voluntarily restricting the sale of fireworks with sticks, fins or rockets that might travel from their origin and start a fire in another location.

Both the city and the county have hotlines that will be operational on the holiday for people to report violations.

210-207-0202 is the City of San Antonio hotline, while the county’s is 210-335-FIRE.

© 2018 KENS