North Texas is getting a surfing restaurant. Yes, surfing.

THE COLONY, Texas — North Texas doesn't have waves, unless you count a windy day on Lake Lewisville.

But soon, that won't stop you from trying your hand at surfing.

Fireside Surf, an entertainment restaurant that will include a wave pool for surfing, plans to open this summer in The Colony, according its website.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported the project, located at 5772 Grandscape Boulevard, will cost $4 million and is expected to be finished by August 2023, according to a notice filed with the state.

Fireside's website says its pool will have "customizable and endless deep-water waves up to 6 feet" and will have levels for beginners to pros. Fireside will offer lessons, too, that will include a "skill-appropriate" surfboard.

Fireside's pool will part of their partnership with Citywave, which develops the wave pools. Citywave pools can have up to eight people surf at the same time and up to 15 people per session, their website said.

The Fireside location will also offer a full menu of food and drinks, including cocktails.

Fireside Surf picked an active area of North Texas for its first location.

The growing Grandscape development in The Colony includes multiple restaurants and stores, including Andretti Indoor Karting, NFM, Scheel's and Portillo's, the Chicago-based hot dog and Italian beef restaurant that's averaging $48,000-per-day in sales.